BRIEF-Cobalt International Energy posts Q2 loss per share $6.28

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cobalt International Energy Inc

* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces second quarter 2017 results and provides operational update

* Q2 loss per share $6.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cobalt International Energy Inc - ‍expect capital expenditures to be approximately $250 million in 2017

* Cobalt International Energy Inc qtrly decrease in net loss compared to same period in 2016 was largely driven by a $113 million reduction in dry hole costs

* Cobalt International Energy Inc - qtrly oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues $ 13.7 million versus $3.2 million

* Cobalt International Energy - arbitration between cobalt, sonangol is "progressing as planned" and currently arbitral tribunals are being constituted​

* Cobalt International Energy - met with representatives from sonangol,angolan government, appears all parties share goal to "resolve this matter amicably"​