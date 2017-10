Sept 18 (Reuters) - Cobalt Power Group Inc

* Cobalt Power Group proceeds with the acquisition of Canadian Cobalt Projects

* Cobalt Power Group Inc - ‍ terms of proposed acquisition were adjusted

* Cobalt Power Group-‍consideration for deal reduced to 30 million shares and 1.5% net smelter returns royalty,of which 75% may be bought for cash of (CDN)$1 million