Jan 25 (Reuters) - Cobiz Financial Inc:

* COBIZ FINANCIAL INC - QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.09‍​

* COBIZ FINANCIAL INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.25

* COBIZ FINANCIAL INC - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION $34.7 MILLION VERSUS $29.9 MILLION

* COBIZ FINANCIAL INC - Q4,FY 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS IMPACTED BY $7.1 MILLION NON-CASH, TAX CHARGE FROM ENACTMENT OF THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT‍​