BRIEF-Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and Piedmont enters into two agreements​
#Regulatory News
September 19, 2017 / 9:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and Piedmont enters into two agreements​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Bottling Co Consolidated

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - ‍Co and Piedmont Coca Cola Bottling Partnership entered into two agreements​ - SEC filing

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co - Agreement for ‍fifth amended & restated promissory note pursuant to which co to provide $100 million revolving line of credit to Piedmont​

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - Co may borrow, repay and reborrow up to $200 million pursuant to a revolving credit line provided by Piedmont​

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated - ‍Promissory note matures on December 31, 2019​ Source text: [bit.ly/2hgtqsu] Further company coverage:

