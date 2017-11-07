FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coca-Cola European Partners reports interim Q3 revenue totalled EUR 3 bln
November 7, 2017 / 1:03 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola European Partners reports interim Q3 revenue totalled EUR 3 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola European Partners Plc

* Reg-Coca-Cola European Partners Plc reports interim results for the third-quarter ended 29 September 2017

* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - ‍Third-quarter diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.62 on a reported basis or EUR 0.68 on a comparable basis​

* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - ‍CCEP remains on track to achieve pre-tax savings of EUR 315 million to EUR 340 million through synergies by mid-2019​

* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - ‍Affirms full-year 2017 outlook​

* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc- Q3 reported revenue totalled EUR 3.0 billion, down 1.5 percent, or down 0.5 percent on a comparable and fx-neutral basis​

* Q3 earnings per share view eur 0.68, revenue view eur 2.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view EUR 2.13, revenue view eur 10.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc - ‍For full year, now expect some deleveraging while maintaining operating profit guidance​

* Coca-Cola European Partners Plc- ‍Does not expect to repurchase shares in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

