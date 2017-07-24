FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv Q2 earnings per share 1.07 pesos
#Regulatory News
July 24, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv Q2 earnings per share 1.07 pesos

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv:

* Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv Q2 earnings per share 1.07 pesos

* Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv qtrly total revenue Ps. 50,108 million, up 25.5 percent - SEC filing‍​

* Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv - during quarter, Mexico and central America division faced environment of increased inflation and raw material volatility‍​

* Coca-Cola Femsa - Heineken informed its decision to terminate relationship for distribution of products, with bottlers of Coca-Cola system in Brazil Source text: (bit.ly/2uPvNuU) Further company coverage:

