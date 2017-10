Oct 3 (Reuters) - COCA COLA HBC AG:

* ‍ANNOUNCES WITH DEEP SADNESS DEATH OF ITS CEO, DIMITRIS LOIS, ON 2 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍MICHALIS IMELLOS WILL CONTINUE IN ROLE OF ACTING CEO​