Dec 7 (Reuters) - Coca Cola Hbc Ag:

* ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ZORAN BOGDANOVIC AS COMPANY‘S NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍SUCCEEDS DIMITRIS LOIS WHO PASSED AWAY IN OCTOBER​