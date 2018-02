BRIEF-Coca Cola HBC AG Posts 4.9 Pct Rise In ‍Reported FY Net Sales Revenue

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Coca Cola Hbc Ag:

* ‍REPORTED FY NET SALES REVENUE INCREASED BY 4.9%​

* FY ‍COMPARABLE EBIT UP 20.0% TO EUR 621.0 MILLION​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A EUR 0.54 DIVIDEND PER SHARE, A 23% INCREASE ON 2016 DIVIDEND​

* ‍FY COMPARABLE EBIT MARGIN UP 120 BASIS POINTS TO 9.5%​

* ‍FY REPORTED MARGIN UP 90 BASIS POINTS TO 9.0%​

* FY ‍FX-NEUTRAL REVENUE PER CASE IMPROVED IN ALL SEGMENTS, UP 3.6% OVERALL​

* ‍EXPECT PLANS TO CONTINUE TO IMPROVE FX-NEUTRAL NET SALES REVENUE PER CASE IN 2018

* ‍EXPECT 2018 INPUT COSTS PER CASE TO INCREASE BY LOW SINGLE DIGITS ON AN FX-NEUTRAL BASIS​

* ‍EXPECT VOLUME GROWTH, PRICE/MIX IMPROVEMENT, COST CONTROL TO DELIVER FX-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION IN 2018

* ‍FOR 2018, WE HAVE IDENTIFIED RESTRUCTURING INITIATIVES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 11 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECT RESTRUCTURING INITIATIVES TO YIELD EUR 8 MILLION IN ANNUALISED BENEFITS FROM 2019 ONWARDS​

* ‍ANNUAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OVER MEDIUM TERM IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 5.5% AND 6.5% OF NET SALES REVENUE​

* ‍EXPECT TO DELIVER FURTHER REDUCTION IN OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES REVENUE IN 2018

* SEES 2018 VOLUME TO GROW IN THREE SEGMENTS, WITH EMERGING MARKETS SEGMENT ACCELERATING, AS RUSSIA, NIGERIA RETURN TO VOLUME GROWTH​