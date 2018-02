BRIEF-Coca-Cola HBC sees some price increases due to inflation

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Coca Cola Hbc Ag:

* COCA-COLA HBC CEO SEES OPPORTUNITIES FOR PRICE INCREASES IN EUROPE, EXCLUDING RUSSIA, DUE TO INFLATION

* COCA-COLA HBC CEO SAYS IN RUSSIA, MODERATING INFLATION WILL LIMIT PRICE INCREASES, BUT COULD HELP VOLUME

* COCA-COLA HBC CEO SAYS DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SALE PROCESS FOR COCA-COLA BOTTLING ASSETS IN AFRICA

* COCA-COLA HBC CEO SEES INFLATION IN NIGERIA STAYING AROUND MID-TEEN LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)