Jan 12 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Icecek As:

* FY 2017 CONSOLIDATED SALES VOLUME INCREASES BY 4.1 PERCENT, IN LINE WITH COMPANY GUIDANCE

* SHARE OF TURKEY OPERATIONS WITHIN TOTAL SALES VOLUME IS 50 PERCENT IN FY 2017 VERSUS 51 PERCENT IN FY 2016

* FY 2017 TURKEY OPERATIONS DELIVERS VOLUME GROWTH OF 3.3 PERCENT

* FY 2017 INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS DELIVERS 4.9 PERCENT VOLUME GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)