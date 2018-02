BRIEF-Coca-Cola Qtrly Loss Per Share From Continuing Operations $0.66

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co:

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.66

* TOTAL UNIT CASE VOLUME WAS EVEN FOR THE QUARTER‍​

* NET REVENUE DECLINED 20 PERCENT TO $7.5 BILLION FOR THE QUARTER

* QTRLY COMPARABLE EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.39

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38, REVENUE VIEW $7.36 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 6% FOR QUARTER

* IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $3.6 BILLION DURING THE QUARTER ENDED DEC. 31, 2017‍​

* SEES ABOUT 4% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE (NON-GAAP) IN 2018

* PLANS TO REDUCE GROSS DEBT LEVEL BY ABOUT $7 BILLION WITH CASH HELD OVERSEAS

* SEES 8-9% GROWTH IN COMPARABLE CURRENCY NEUTRAL OPERATING. INCOME (STRUCTURALLY ADJUSTED) IN 2018

* QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUME FLAT

* SEES 2018 COMPARABLE EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO GROW 8% TO 10% VERSUS $1.91 IN 2017

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.01, REVENUE VIEW $30.97 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS) OF ABOUT $1.9 BILLION

* SEES 2018 NET SHARE REPURCHASES, NON-GAAP, APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BILLION‍​