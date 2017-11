BRIEF-Coca-Cola reaffirms guidance and updates long-term growth targets

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co

* Coca-Cola hosts investor day: company reaffirms guidance and updates long-term growth targets

* Coca-Cola Co - set a target for comparable currency neutral operating margin (non-gaap) of at least 35 percent by 2020​

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍company is also providing a near-term expectation for 2018 capital expenditures of $1.9 billion​

* Coca-Cola Co sees ‍a long-term expectation for capital expenditures of 4.5 to 5 percent of net revenues​

* Coca-Cola Co - also reiterating long-term target of mid single-digit non-GAAP organic revenue growth

* Coca-Cola Co - also reiterating long-term target of high single-digit comparable currency neutral eps growth (non-gaap)

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍now targeting long-term comparable currency neutral operating income growth (non-gaap) of 6 to 8 percent​

* Coca-Cola Co - ‍introducing a new long-term target of 95 to 100 percent for adjusted free cash flow conversion ratio (non-GAAP)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: