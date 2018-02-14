FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 12:38 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Cochin Shipyard Says Accident Caused By Explosion Of High Impact Near A/C Plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cochin Shipyard Ltd:

* UPDATES ON FIRE INCIDENT ONBOARD MODU SAGAR BHUSHAN

* ACCIDENT CAUSED BY MOMENTARY EXPLOSION OF HIGH IMPACT THAT OCCURRED NEAR A/C PLANT, SITUATED ABOVE BALLAST TANK Source text: [The Director, Factories & Boilers has visited the spot and recorded his observations. As per the preliminary assessment, the accident has been caused by a momentary explosion of high impact that has occurred near the A/C plant, which is situated above the Ballast Tank. The probable location of the explosion was identified based on the nature of the deflections on the bulkheads (Steel walls) and the damage extant observed during the inspection.] Further company coverage:

