Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cochin Shipyard Ltd:

* SAYS FIRE INCIDENT TOOK PLACE IN A SHIP UNDER REPAIR AT COCHIN SHIPYARD LIMITED

* SAYS INITIAL FEEDBACK IS THAT THERE ARE ABOUT 5 CASUALTIES

* SAYS “INCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED”

* SAYS 11 PERSONS SHIFTED TO HOSPITALS