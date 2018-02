BRIEF-Cochin Shipyard & United Shipbuilding Corp Signs MoU For Development Of Vessels

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cochin Shipyard Ltd:

* COCHIN SHIPYARD - CO & UNITED SHIPBUILDING CORP SIGNS MOU FOR DEVELOPMENT OF VESSELS FOR INLAND AND COASTAL WATERWAYS. Source text: [Cochin Shipyard Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated February 02, 2018, titled ”Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) & Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Russia today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and engage in Design, Development and Execution of High-End, State-of-Art vessels for Inland and Coastal Waterways] Further company coverage: