Jan 30 (Reuters) - Coda Octopus Group Inc:

* CODA OCTOPUS GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING

* CODA OCTOPUS GROUP INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT DECLINE IN FY 2017 REVENUES TO ABOUT $18 MILLION FROM ABOUT $21.1 MILLION DURING FISCAL YEAR 2016

* CODA OCTOPUS GROUP INC SAYS FY 2017 NET INCOME DECLINED TO ABOUT $3.4 MILLION FROM $4.9 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text - bit.ly/2nqM43S Further company coverage: