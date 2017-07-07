FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Codexis, effective as of June 30, entered into loan, security agreement with Western Alliance Bank
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 8:25 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Codexis, effective as of June 30, entered into loan, security agreement with Western Alliance Bank

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Codexis Inc:

* Codexis Inc - effective as of june 30, 2017 co entered into a loan and security agreement with western alliance bank

* Codexis Inc - pursuant to agreement wab agreed to make term loans available to company in a principal amount of up to $10 million - sec filing

* Codexis - WAB agreed to make revolving advances available to co in principal amount of up to $5 million, with accounts receivable borrowing base of 80% of eligible accounts

* Codexis Inc - company did not draw from credit facility on closing date, and term loans may be funded at company's request prior to june 30, 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2tRKOMv) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.