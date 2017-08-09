FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Codexis Q2 loss per share $0.13
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Codexis Q2 loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Codexis Inc

* Codexis reports financial results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Codexis Inc - total revenues for Q2 of 2017 were $10.3 million compared with $16.0 million for Q2 of 2016

* Codexis Inc - affirms 2017 total revenue guidance

* Codexis Inc - increases full year product sales and gross margin guidance

* Sees 2017 product sales guidance of between $25 million and $27 million reflects an increase of 63% to 76% over 2016

* Codexis Inc - increasing guidance of product gross margin to between 40% and 43% for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.