FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Codexis Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.17
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Five women detail sexual misconduct claims against U.S. comedian Louis C.K. - report
Editor's Picks
Five women detail sexual misconduct claims against U.S. comedian Louis C.K. - report
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 9:58 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Codexis Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Codexis Inc:

* Codexis reports financial results for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.17

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $50 million to $53 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Codexis Inc - ‍total revenues for Q3 of 2017 were $10.0 million compared with $14.9 million for q3 of 2016​

* Codexis Inc - ‍gross margin on product sales is expected to be between 40% and 43% for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.