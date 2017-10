Oct 10 (Reuters) - COELI REAL ESTATE FUND I AB

* ‍COELI REAL ESTATE FUND I AB ACQUIRES PROPERTIES

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF PROPERTIES LUKTVIOLEN 2 IN SÖDERTÄLJE AND STYRMANNEN 31 IN HUDDINGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)