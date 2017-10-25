FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Coeur Mining reports Q3 loss per share $0.09
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Rohingya exodus - A desperate escape
Rohingya crisis
Myanmar's Rohingya exodus - A desperate escape
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Sea of black as thousands gather in Thailand for late king's funeral
Editor's Picks
Sea of black as thousands gather in Thailand for late king's funeral
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 10:37 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Coeur Mining reports Q3 loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coeur Mining Inc:

* Coeur reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales $176 million

* Q3 revenue view $185.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Says Q3 results were negatively impacted by higher costs at San Bartolomé, lower-than-expected gold grades at Kensington

* Says ‍Q3 silver & gold production were 4.0 million ounces & 93,293 ounces, respectively, up 7 pct quarter-over-quarter and 10 pct year-over-year​

* Says qtrly adjusted loss per share $‍0.10

* Says ‍Q3 results also negatively impacted by higher income and mining tax expense mostly attributable to changes in deferred tax estimates​

* Says‍ “given San Bartolomé’s high costs and short mine life, we are evaluating several alternatives for this operation”​

* Says‍ reduced San Bartolomé’s workforce by 23 percent, which resulted in a one-time severance expense of $2.2 million during quarter

* Says ‍Coeur’s 2017 production guidance remains unchanged from revised guidance published October 5, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.