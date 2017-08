BRIEF-Coface H1 revenue at EUR ‍​691.7 million, improving 2017 net loss ratio guidance at below 58% ​

July 28 (Reuters) - COFACE SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​691.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 716.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 46.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 20.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍COFACE H1-RESULTS: OPERATING INCOME UP 17.5% AND NET INCOME AT EUR 20.2M; IMPROVING 2017 NET LOSS RATIO GUIDANCE AT BELOW 58%​

* ‍IMPROVING GUIDANCE FOR 2017: NET LOSS RATIO 3PTS BETTER, AT BELOW 58%​

* ‍CONFIDENT IT WILL ACHIEVE ITS EUR 10M COST SAVINGS TARGET IN 2017, WHILE INVESTMENTS AND RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FOR YEAR ARE EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO EUR 21M.​