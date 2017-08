July 21 (Reuters) - Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

* Says step down unit Way2wealth Securities Pvt Ltd divests 95 percent stake in Way2wealth Reality Advisors Source text: [Coffee Day Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange that , step-down subsidiary of the Company "Way2wealth Securities Private Limited" has divested 47,499 [95.00 %] shares in its subsidiary Way2wealth Reality Advisors Private Limited.] Further company coverage: