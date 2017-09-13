BRIEF-Coffee Holding Co reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.01

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Coffee Holding Co Inc
* Coffee Holding Co reports results for three and nine months ended July 31, 2017 and announces stock repurchase program
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 sales rose 3.6 percent to $17.98 million
* Coffee Holding Co Inc - intends to fund share repurchase program with available cash and from future cash flow from operations
* Coffee Holding Co Inc - company may repurchase up to $2 million in value of its outstanding common stock, par value, $0.001 per share
* Coffee Holding Co Inc - once integration of Comfort Foods is completed, co expects to return to a profitable position