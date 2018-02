Feb 13 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA:

* GRANTS 99-YEAR LEASEHOLD ON EGMONT I & II OFFICE BUILDINGS IN BRUSSELS‍​

* PAYMENT TO COFINIMMO OF FIRST FEE OF 369.54 MILLION EUROS AND ANNUAL ACKNOWLEDGMENT FEE OF 20,000 EUROS

* SIGNATURE OF AUTHENTIC LEASEHOLD DEED, PAYMENT OF 1ST FEE SHOULD TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF MARCH 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2EqieHU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)