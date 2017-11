BRIEF-Cofinimmo Q3 net result from core activities (group share) up at 4.91 eur per share

Nov 9 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA:

* Q3 NET RESULT FROM CORE ACTIVITIES – GROUP SHARE*: 4.91 EUR PER SHARE (COMPARED TO 4.69 EUR AT 30.09.2016) ‍​

* CONFIRMATION OF THE FORECAST FOR THE NET RESULT FROM CORE ACTIVITIES – GROUP SHARE FOR 2017: 6.49 EUR PER SHARE‍​

* CONFIRMATION OF THE FORECAST FOR THE GROSS DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017, PAYABLE IN 2018: 5.50 EUR PER ORDINARY SHARE

* Q3 NET RESULT - GROUP SHARE: 4.50 EUR PER SHARE (COMPARED TO 3.47 EUR AT 30.09.2016) ‍​

* Q3 GROSS RENTAL REVENUES UP BY 2.2 % COMPARED TO 30.09.2016 (-0.2 % ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS*) ‍​

* Q3 STABLE OCCUPANCY RATE: 94.6 %‍​