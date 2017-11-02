FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cogent Communications Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.08
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 11:50 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Cogent Communications Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cogent Communications Holdings Inc

* Cogent communications reports third quarter 2017 results and increases regular quarterly dividend on common stock

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cogent Communications Holdings Inc - ‍approves a 4.3% increase of $0.02 per share to its regular quarterly dividend to $0.48 per common share​

* Cogent Communications Holdings - ‍service revenue of $123.0 million for three months ended September 30, 2017, an increase of 8.8% from same period last year

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $123.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.