Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cogent Communications Holdings Inc :

* Cogent Communications Reports second quarter 2017 results and increases regular quarterly dividend on common stock

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.46per share

* Cogent Communications Holdings Inc says service revenue for Q2 2017 increased by 2.2pct from Q1 2017 to $119.8 million