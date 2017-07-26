FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cogentix Medical acquires Genesis Medical
July 26, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Cogentix Medical acquires Genesis Medical

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Cogentix Medical Inc:

* Cogentix Medical acquires genesis medical; transaction to further increase urology products revenue growth rate

* Cogentix Medical - transaction expected to generate incremental revenue to cogentix during second half of 2017 of approximately $0.8 million

* Cogentix Medical - transaction expected to generate incremental revenue over $2.0 million of incremental revenue in 2018

* Cogentix Medical - under terms of agreement, cogentix has purchased tangible assets of genesis and will pay up to £515,000 for ongoing business

* Cogentix Medical says believes that during second half of 2017 co's urology products revenue growth rate will exceed first half's 11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

