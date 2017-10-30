BRIEF-Cognex reports Q3 earnings per share ‍$1.14​

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cognex Corp
* Cognex reports record results for the third quarter of 2017
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $170 million to $180 million
* Cognex Corp qtrly revenue $259.7 million versus $148 million
* Cognex Corp qtrly earnings per share $1.14
* Cognex Corp - Cognex intends to continue to repurchase shares of its common stock in Q4-17, subject to market conditions and other relevant factors
* Cognex Corp - as of October 1, 2017, inventories increased by $21 million, or 78 pct, from end of 2016
* Cognex Corp - Q4 of 2017 gross margin is expected to be in mid-to-high 70 pct range
* Cognex Corp - unbilled revenue of $52 million as of October 1, 2017 represents revenue that cognex expects to invoice largely in Q4-17