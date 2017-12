BRIEF-Cognizant Launches $300 Mln Accelerated Share Repurchase

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp :

* COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300 MILLION ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE

* COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP - WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON DECEMBER 14, 2017 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

* COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY - UNDER TERMS OF ASR AGREEMENT, ABOUT 3.58 MILLION OF SHARES TO BE REPURCHASED WILL BE RECEIVED BY COGNIZANT ON DECEMBER 14, 2017

* COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY - FINAL SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION UNDER ASR AGREEMENT IS ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING Q1 OF 2018