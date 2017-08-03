BRIEF-Cognizant Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.93

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
* Cognizant reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.93
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.80
* Q2 revenue $3.67 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.66 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share at least $0.94
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share at least $3.67
* Sees q3 2017 revenue $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $14.7 billion to $14.84 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $3.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.67, revenue view $14.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S