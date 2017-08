June 23 (Reuters) - Cohbar Inc

* Cohbar, inc. Announces private placement offering

* Cohbar inc says intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3.3 million units at a price of us$1.50 per unit

* Cohbar inc - company intends to use net proceeds of offering primarily to advance its lead drug candidates