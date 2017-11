Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cohen & Steers Inc:

* Cohen & steers Inc board declares quarterly and special dividends

* Cohen & Steers Inc - ‍declared a special cash dividend in amount of $1.00 per share of common stock​

* Cohen & Steers Inc - ‍declared a cash dividend for q4 of 2017 in amount of $0.28 per share of common stock​