Dec 11 (Reuters) - Cohen & Steers Inc:

* COHEN & STEERS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND NET FLOWS FOR NOVEMBER 2017

* COHEN & STEERS INC - PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF $62.6 BILLION AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2017, AN INCREASE OF $986 MILLION FROM OCTOBER 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: