August 7, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences Q2 loss $1.08 per share

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Coherus Biosciences Inc:

* Anticipate resubmitting BLA in U.S. At end of Q4 of 2017 for CHS-1701

* Coherus Biosciences reports second quarter 2017 corporate highlights and financial results

* Q2 revenue $1.4 million versus $14.1 million

* Q2 revenue view $5.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $1.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates cash usage of about $40 - $45 million per quarter in h2 2017 and $30 - $35 million per quarter in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

