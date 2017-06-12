FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences receives CRL from FDA for biologics license application for CHS-1701
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
June 12, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences receives CRL from FDA for biologics license application for CHS-1701

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Coherus Biosciences Inc

* Coherus Biosciences receives complete response letter from fda for its biologics license application for chs-1701 (pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate)

* Coherus will work with fda to address information requests

* Coherus Biosciences -crl primarily focused on fda request for a reanalysis of a subset of subject samples with a revised immunogenicity assay

* Coherus Biosciences inc - fda did not request a clinical study to be performed in oncology patients

* Coherus Biosciences inc says crl also focused on fda requests for certain additional manufacturing related process information

* Coherus Biosciences-‍crl does not indicate additional process qualification lots would be required or raise concerns on gmp status of chs-1701 bulk manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

