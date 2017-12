BRIEF-Cohort Posts HY ‍Adjusted EPS Of 6.31 Pence​

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Cohort Plc:

* H1 REVENUE 44.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 50 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 16 PERCENT TO 2.55 PENCEPER SHARE

* HALF YEARLY ‍ORDER INTAKE OF 39.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 40.5 MILLION POUNDS IN 2016​

* HALF YEARLY ‍REVENUE OF 44.8 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 50 MILLION POUNDS IN 2016​

* HALF YEARLY ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT OF 3.6 MILLION POUNDS​

* HALF YEARLY ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 6.31P​

* ‍NEARLY 55 MILLION POUNDS OF 31 OCTOBER 2017 ORDER BOOK IS DELIVERABLE IN SECOND HALF AND UNDERPINS 83% OF CONSENSUS FORECAST REVENUE FOR FY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)