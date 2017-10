Oct 25 (Reuters) - COIMA RES SPA SIIQ:

* BOARD RESOLVES TO DISTRIBUTE INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR FY 2017 OF EUR 0.09 PER SHARE‍​

* NET PROFIT AT SEPT 30 OF EUR ‍​16.0 MILLION

* EPRA NAV PER SHARE AS OF SEPT 30 AT EUR 10.39