Feb 22 (Reuters) - Colabor Group Inc:

* COLABOR GROUP REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017

* COLABOR GROUP INC - CONSOLIDATED SALES WERE $401.6 MILLION FOR 16 WEEK PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 30, 2017, DOWN FROM $432.5 MILLION

* COLABOR GROUP INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00‍​