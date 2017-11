Nov 16 (Reuters) - COLAS SA:

* 9M OPERATING INCOME EUR 174‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 202 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR ‍​8.62 BILLION VERSUS EUR 8.12 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​160 MILLION VERSUS EUR 167 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS IMPROVEMENT OF ITS OPERATING PROFIT IN MAINLAND FRANCE AND EUROPE IN Q4 Source text: bit.ly/2j1c6s7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)