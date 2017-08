July 20 (Reuters) - COLAS SA:

* WINS CONTRACT FOR THE EXTENSION OF LINE 2 OF THE TRAMWAY IN RABAT, MOROCCO

* VALUE OF CONTRACT IS 29 EUR MILLION

* WORK TO BEGIN IN AUGUST 2017, BRINGING THE LINE EXTENSION INTO SERVICE IN H2 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2tj8Hc3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)