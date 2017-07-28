FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Colfax Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
July 28, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Colfax Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Colfax Corp

* Colfax reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 sales $965.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $940.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Colfax corp - ‍improved full year outlook​

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.55

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75

* Colfax corp - ‍colfax revised its outlook for year, increasing its diluted earnings per share forecast from $1.34-$1.49 to $1.45-$1.55​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Colfax corp sees fy adjusted earnings per share forecast from $1.60-$1.75 to $1.65-$1.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

