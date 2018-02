Feb 6 (Reuters) - Colfax Corp:

* COLFAX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.53 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 SALES ROSE 7.6 PERCENT TO $874 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00 TO $2.15

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44, REVENUE VIEW $892.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.14 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ‍PROJECTED NET INCOME PER SHARE CONTINUING OPERATIONS (GAAP) OF $1.36 TO $1.51 ​

* SAYS RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS SHOULD DELIVER AT LEAST $25 MILLION OF SAVINGS IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: