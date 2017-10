Oct 16 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd:

* Sept quarter net profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter net sales 10.78 billion rupees versus 11.95 billion rupees last year

* Declared interim dividend of 4 rupees per share