Feb 9 (Reuters) - Collector Ab:

* Q4 TOTAL INCOME SEK ‍530​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 431 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 PROFIT AFTER TAX SEK ‍129​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 120 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDENDS BE PAID FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​