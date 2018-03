March 7 (Reuters) - Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc:

* COLLEGIUM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.54

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL - BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES WILL FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE AND CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: