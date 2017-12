BRIEF-Collegium To License Rights To Commercialize Nucynta Franchise

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc:

* COLLEGIUM TO LICENSE RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZE NUCYNTA FRANCHISE

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC - DEAL IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC - ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH DEPOMED

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL - FOR FIRST FOUR YEARS OF AGREEMENT, COLLEGIUM WILL PAY A MINIMUM ANNUAL LICENSE FEE OF $135.0 MILLION PAID QUARTERLY IN ARREARS

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL - FOR FIRST FOUR YEARS OF AGREEMENT, COLLEGIUM WILL ALSO PAY DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES ABOVE $233.0 MILLION PER YEAR

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL - AFTER 12 MONTHS, CO MAY TERMINATE AGREEMENT WITH TWELVE MONTHS’ NOTICE AND PAYMENT OF A $25.0 MILLION TERMINATION FEE

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC - AFTER FOUR YEARS OF AGREEMENT, COLLEGIUM WILL PAY DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON ALL NET SALES

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC - TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY COLLEGIUM‘S AND DEPOMED‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC - EXPECTS TO SUPPORT NUCYNTA FRANCHISE WITH ITS EXISTING RETAIL AND HOSPITAL FIELD FORCES

* COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC - WILL RECEIVE AN EXCLUSIVE SUBLICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE NUCYNTA AND NUCYNTA ER IN UNITED STATES