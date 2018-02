Feb 20 (Reuters) - Colonial Motor Company Ltd:

* ‍DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 15 NZ CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍HY NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $12 MILLION, UP 19.6%​

* HY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE NZ$461.7 MILLION VERSUS NZ$438.2 MILLION

* ALL FIGURES IN NZ$